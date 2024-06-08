AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AZN opened at $80.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

