Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

