Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,319 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.7% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 15.3% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seritage Growth Properties

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $250,392.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares in the company, valued at $131,605,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 432.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

