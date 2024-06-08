Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

