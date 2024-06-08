Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,960 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Mirion Technologies worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

