Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $16,280,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,053,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,553,000 after buying an additional 744,968 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 216,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Medtronic by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 180,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

