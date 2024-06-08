Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.55 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

BIIB stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

