Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.