23,462 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.94. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

