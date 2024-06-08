General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.46 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

