Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,585 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

