Ribbon Finance (RBN) One Day Volume Reaches $2.96 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $133.44 million and $2.96 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,147,336 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.