IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $6,397.06 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

