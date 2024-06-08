Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Down 0.6 %

DK stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 830.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.