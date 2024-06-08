Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 309,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 656,894 shares.The stock last traded at $173.50 and had previously closed at $176.01.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
