Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 309,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 656,894 shares.The stock last traded at $173.50 and had previously closed at $176.01.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

