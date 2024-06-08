Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $905.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $850.38 and last traded at $845.84. 512,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,981,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $842.64.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.