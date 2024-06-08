CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CTS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.