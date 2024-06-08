ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 122.01% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.