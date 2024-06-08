FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issued By DA Davidson

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Shares of CRWD opened at $349.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

