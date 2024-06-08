Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZK. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZK stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

