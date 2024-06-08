StockNews.com Upgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Strong-Buy

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Vector Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:VGR opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
