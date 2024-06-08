StockNews.com Upgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Strong-Buy

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

