Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Cut to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UUUU. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 355,242 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 94.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 101,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,245.7% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

