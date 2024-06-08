Wells Fargo & Company Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

USFD stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

