Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of TCI opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

