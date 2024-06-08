THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $95.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of THO stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after buying an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

