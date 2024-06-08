Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TR stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.15.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.
Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
