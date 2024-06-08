Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TR stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.