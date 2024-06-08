Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $66.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

