Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$78.22

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.7 %

AFN stock opened at C$52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$993.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$45.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

