Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $85.60

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

