Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $13.90

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

