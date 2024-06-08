LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $276.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $252.15. LPL Financial has a one year low of $195.59 and a one year high of $287.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

