Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $76.18

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

ZM stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

