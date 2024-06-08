Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$247.30

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,052. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFC opened at C$228.54 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$225.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

