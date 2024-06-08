Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$127.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$91.73 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$59.35 and a 1-year high of C$104.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

