Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Insider Activity at Magnite

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,134. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.