Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $38.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.12.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,677,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

