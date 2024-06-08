Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$113.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.10.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$81.88 and a 52-week high of C$129.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.84.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 over the last ninety days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

