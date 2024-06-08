BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $111.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of BNTX opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

