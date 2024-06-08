Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.31) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Group Stock Performance

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,176 ($27.88) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($78,062.78). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($28.70) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company has a market capitalization of £38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,224.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,177.35.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

