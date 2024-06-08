Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Issued By Zacks Research

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

