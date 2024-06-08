Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

