Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.38 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

