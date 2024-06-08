Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.