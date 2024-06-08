Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock worth $28,861,419. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 237.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 263,072 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

