Raymond James Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Outperform

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

