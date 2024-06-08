Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,656 shares of company stock worth $2,459,376 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 518,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

