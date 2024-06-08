Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.06.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

