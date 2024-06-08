Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.06.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
