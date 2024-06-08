Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,725 ($22.10) and last traded at GBX 1,745 ($22.36). Approximately 10,092 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($22.42).
Yü Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £292.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,032.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,817.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,435.64.
Yü Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,366.86%.
Insider Transactions at Yü Group
Yü Group Company Profile
Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.
