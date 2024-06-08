iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

