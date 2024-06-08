Northann (NYSE:NCL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 113,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 350,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Northann Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

